'Limited set of materials' potentially covered by attorney-client privilege found in Mar-a-Lago search, Justice Department says

An aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen, Aug. 10, in Palm Beach, Fla. The Justice Department has identified "a limited set of materials" from its search of documents taken from Mar-a-Lago that potentially contain material covered by attorney-client privilege and is in the process of addressing privilege disputes, it said in a court filing August 29.

The Justice Department has identified "a limited set of materials" from its search of documents taken from Mar-a-Lago that potentially contain material covered by attorney-client privilege and is in the process of addressing privilege disputes, it said in a court filing Monday.

Justice officials also confirmed that US intelligence officials are reviewing the documents for classified materials.

CNN's Devan Cole, Tierney Sneed, Marshall Cohen and Jeremy Herb contributed to this report.

