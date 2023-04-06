 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters and
Maui County Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Life-threatening pregnancy and childbirth risks can vary depending on where you live, study finds

  • 0
Life-threatening pregnancy and childbirth risks can vary depending on where you live, study finds

The risks of severe complications during pregnancy, childbirth or postpartum can vary drastically depending on where the person lives, a new study suggests.

 pressmaster/Adobe Stock

The risks of severe complications during pregnancy, childbirth or postpartum can vary drastically depending on where the person lives, a new study suggests.

Among people with Medicaid insurance in the United States, rates of severe maternal morbidity -- life-threatening complications during pregnancy, delivery or after childbirth -- range dramatically from about 80 cases for every 10,000 live births in Utah to more than 200 per 10,000 in the District of Columbia, according to the study published Thursday in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred