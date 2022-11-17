 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leonid meteor shower could bring an outburst of up to 250 meteors per hour

  • 0
Leonid meteor shower could bring an outburst of up to 250 meteors per hour

A Leonid meteor streaks across the sky over Ankara, Turkey, on November 17, 2020. This year's shower is set to peak on Thursday evening.

 Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Known as some of the fastest meteors around, the Leonids blaze across the night sky annually during the month of November. Historically, they are considered to be one of the most impressive meteor showers on record, largely due to the meteor storm they form roughly every 33 years, causing thousands of meteors to rain down in the night sky.

This is not a year for a storm, but there are still many chances to see the brilliant Leonids. On Thursday night, the shower is expected to peak at 7 p.m. ET, according to EarthSky. The celestial event will be visible to all of those on the night side of the world at that time.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred