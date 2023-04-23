 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Len Goodman, former 'Dancing With the Stars' judge, dead at 78

  • Updated
  • 0

Former "Dancing With the Stars" judge Len Goodman has died at age 78.

The English dance expert, who featured in the ballroom competition from 2005 until last year, died on Saturday in a hospice in Kent, southern England, following a battle with bone cancer, his manager confirmed.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred