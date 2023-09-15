 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lee is now a post-tropical cyclone that’s still whipping hurricane-strength winds as rain soaks New England, Atlantic Canada

  • 0
Lee is now a post-tropical cyclone that’s still whipping hurricane-strength winds as rain soaks New England, Atlantic Canada

Heavy surf pounds the coastline at Nauset Beach in East Orleans, Massachusetts.

 Steve Heaslip/AP

(CNN) — Now a post-tropical cyclone, Lee continues to churn hurricane-strength winds early Saturday morning while delivering rainfall to parts of southeastern New England and Atlantic Canada, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Lee, which was a Category 1 hurricane earlier Saturday, is still expected to impact the region despite the status change.

CNN’s Caitlin Kaiser, Allison Chinchar, Michelle Watson, Jessica Xing and Maria Sole Campinoti contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred