Hurricane Lee expected to rapidly intensify in the record-warm Atlantic as it approaches the Caribbean

Lee rapidly intensified into a strong tropical storm September 6 as it tracks over record-warm ocean waters and an environment favorable for strengthening, which will fuel the storm to near Category-5 strength as it approaches the eastern Caribbean.

(CNN) — Hurricane Lee is expected to rapidly intensify in the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and will likely become a major storm by early Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The Category 1 storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 80 mph as of early Thursday, could reach near Category 5-strength as it approaches the eastern Caribbean.

CNN’s Robert Shackelford, Monica Garrett and Nouran Salahieh contributed to this report.

