Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with higher gusts seas 6 to 11
feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Leaked Pentagon documents suggest US is pessimistic Ukraine can quickly end war against Russia

Ukrainian servicemen fire at Russian positions with a 105mm howitzer in the region of Donbas, on March 13 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

 Aris messinis/AFP/Getty Images

The highly classified leaked Pentagon documents posted to social media offer a pessimistic US viewpoint about the state of the war in Ukraine, highlighting weaknesses in Ukraine's weaponry and air defenses and predicting a stalemate in the war for months to come.

The documents, which appear to date from February and March, detail many of Ukraine's perceived military shortfalls as Kyiv prepares for a spring counteroffensive against Russia.

Natasha Bertrand and Alex Marquardt contributed to this report.

