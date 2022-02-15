Lawyers: Sex abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew settled

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds increasing 20 to 25 kt. Seas building to
8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
FILE - Virginia Roberts Giuffre holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court following the jailhouse death of Jeffrey Epstein, Aug. 27, 2019, in New York. A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing a 17-year-old American, according to a court filing Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Attorney David Boies, who represents Giuffre, said in a filing in Manhattan federal court that lawyers on both sides were informing the judge that a settlement in principle has been reached and they’ll request a dismissal of the lawsuit within a month.
Meanwhile, the letter said, the judge should suspend all deadlines and hold the action in abeyance.
Giuffre sued Andrew in August. The American accused the British royal of sexually abusing her when she was 17 while she traveled with financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew has strenuously denied Giuffre’s allegations and attempted to get the lawsuit tossed.
Attached to the letter by Boies was a statement that read: “Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out of court settlement. The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms. Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed).
“Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights. Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.
“It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.
“He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims,” the statement read.