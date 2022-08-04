 Skip to main content
Lavrov says Russia is ready to discuss prisoner swap with US after Griner conviction

The US and Russia have indicated they are ready to hold talks over a prisoner swap, a day after basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted of drug smuggling and sentenced to nine years in prison for carrying less than a gram of cannabis oil through a Moscow airport.

Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters in Cambodia that the Kremlin is "ready to discuss this topic, but within the framework of the channel that has been agreed by the presidents," state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

CNN's Martin Goillandeau, Anna Chernova and Daniel Allman contributed to this report.

