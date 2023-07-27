 Skip to main content
Larry Nassar survivors sue Michigan State University, alleging ‘illegal secret votes’ prevented release of 6,000 documents

Larry Nassar survivors sue Michigan State University, alleging ‘illegal secret votes’ prevented release of 6,000 documents

An attorney for a group of women who were sexually abused by former Michigan State University sports physician Larry Nassar filed a lawsuit alleging the school's board of trustees held "illegal secret votes" to prevent the release of thousands of documents in the case, according to the court filing.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images/FILE

(CNN) — An attorney for a group of women who were sexually abused by former Michigan State University sports physician Larry Nassar filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging the school’s board of trustees held “illegal secret votes” to prevent the release of thousands of documents in the case, according to the court filing.

The women and a group of parents of Nassar’s victims filed the suit against the board of trustees and the school after the university declined to share about 6,000 documents with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel for her investigation into how the school handled Nassar. Nessel in 2021 said her office was “forced to close” the inquiry after the school declined to waive attorney-client privilege and release the documents.

