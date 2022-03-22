Large tornado causes major damage in New Orleans

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet. Strongest winds and highest seas around Kauai.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday, though some areas will continue
to experience advisory conditions for several days.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Authorities survey damage in the Lower Ninth Ward, Tuesday, March 22 in New Orleans, after strong storms moved through the area.
A large tornado battered parts of the New Orleans area on Tuesday night, with damage reported in Arabi and the Lower Ninth Ward.
St. Bernard Parish president Guy McInnis told CNN affiliate WDSU there was widespread, major damage in Arabi and emergency responders were conducting search and rescue efforts. McInnis said there were no immediate reports of injuries.
Facebook user Crash Harlowe shared video after the storm passed with the following caption:
"Arabi/W. Chalmette is without power- I just ran over a power line. Some kind of wind source just tore down Aycock Street from Judge Perez all the way down to Saint Claude... If I had left five minutes earlier I would've been right in the middle of it," he wrote. "Down trees all over Judge Perez, I'm still trying to see if I can get through it to work I had to go around already."
The National Weather Service reported the tornado moved through a portion of St. Bernard Parish and neighboring Orleans Parish. WDSU said the twister had moved through the Lower Ninth Ward.
The weather service said there were two tornado reports in St. Tammany Parish.