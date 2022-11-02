 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kyrie Irving apologizes amid Twitter controversy and suspension by Brooklyn Nets over 'failure to disavow antisemitism'

  • 0

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving apologized late Thursday for tweeting a link to a documentary criticized as antisemitic, saying he takes full responsibility for his decision to share the content with his nearly five million followers.

The NBA star posted the apology on his verified Instagram account hours after the Nets announced a five-game suspension for his later defending of his decision.

CNN's Aya Elamroussi and Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred