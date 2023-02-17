Kyle Jacobs, songwriter and husband of singer Kellie Pickler, dead at 49

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages. Roads may also be closed, along with
property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.
Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain. Areas of
particular concern include east and southeast sections of the Big
Island, where washout of roads could isolate communities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A plume of moisture will remain over the islands through at
least Saturday afternoon, maintaining a threat for heavy
rainfall. The soil across much of the state has been
saturated by recent rain, and a period of moderate intensity
showers could result in flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
Kyle Jacobs, left, and his wife singer Kellie Pickler give an interview about their show "I Love Kellie Pickler" in 2017 in New York City. Jacobs died on Friday at age 49.
Kyle Jacobs, a country music producer and songwriter, who co-starred with his wife, singer Kellie Pickler, in a CMT docuseries, has died, according to Nashville police. He was 49.
Jacobs died by an apparent suicide in their Nashville home on Friday, according to authorities.
CNN has reached out to representatives for Pickler for comment.
According to Nashville's Department of Emergency Communications, a 911 call was received at 1:21 pm local time on Friday. Officers and Nashville Fire Department personnel responded to the home of Pickler and Jacobs, located on Sneed Road.
Pickler told police that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband and began looking for him, a police statement said. After she and a personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant called authorities, the statement added.
Jacobs, a music producer, has worked with artists including Garth Brooks, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker and Tim McGraw. He won an Academy of Country Music Award in 2014 for his work as a producer on Lee Brice's "I Drive Your Truck."
Jacobs often shared updates on his musical collaborations on Instagram.
"One of my favorite things to do as a songwriter is writing songs with beautiful hearts in beautiful places," he shared in a 2021 post.
Pickler is best known for her participation on Season 5 "American Idol," which helped launched her career as a musician and television personality.
Jacobs starred alongside Pickler in the docu-comedy series "I Love Kellie Pickler," which debuted in 2015 and proved to be a ratings hit for CMT. It ran for three seasons.
In a statement posted to the official Twitter account for CMT, the network said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Kellie Pickler and the rest of the Jacobs family."
In a 2015 interview about their reality show, Jacobs said he was more accustomed to being behind-the-scenes instead of on camera but that he felt at ease collaborating with his wife on the project.
"I'm just going to be me and be with my wife and just be us," Jacobs said.
He added: "We've just built such a foundation of trust and love...Whatever work is, if it ever gets in the way of our marriage then it gets in the way. Our marriage comes first."