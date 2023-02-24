 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with higher gusts. Seas 7 to 12
feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Kyiv marks one year of war with anxiety and a rallying cry from Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was "certain" his country will win the war against Russia as Ukraine marked the first anniversary of Russian invasion on Friday.

 Gleb Garanich/Reuters

One year after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine believing he'd take Kyiv within days, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky struck a defiant note, insisting that he was "certain" his country would win the war.

Responding to a question from CNN's Christiane Amanpour at a press conference in the capital city, Zelensky said: "Victory will be inevitable. I am certain there will be victory."

CNN's Svitlana Vlasova and Anna Chernova contributed reporting.

