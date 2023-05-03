 Skip to main content
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...

.An arriving south swell today will elevate south-facing shore
surf to advisory levels through early Thursday.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...8 to 12 foot surf.

* WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui,
Molokai, Oahu and Big Island.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.

&&

Kyiv denies involvement in alleged Kremlin drone attack

  • 0
Moscow alleged on May 3 Ukraine flew two drones toward the Kremlin overnight in what it claims was an attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin. One of the Kremlin towers is seen through a fence on Red Square in central Moscow.

 Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images

Russia claimed Ukraine launched an attempt to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin with a drone strike on the Kremlin overnight on Wednesday, an extraordinary allegation that was met with forceful denials in Kyiv.

The Kremlin said the attack was foiled and the alleged drones destroyed. Video that appeared on social media shows a bright flash and a puff of smoke over a part of the Kremlin, the official residence of the Russian president and the most potent symbol of power in Moscow.

CNN's Allegra Goodwin, Gianluca Mezzofiore, Katie Polglase, Anna Chernova, Paul Murphy, Jennifer Hansler, Kylie Atwood, Alex Marquardt and Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.

