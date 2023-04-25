 Skip to main content
Korean-American ties on the menu for White House state dinner

Ties between the US and South Korea will be front and center in the décor and on the menu for Wednesday's elaborate state dinner at the White House, which will be held under towering cherry blossom branches in the East Room following weeks of careful diplomatic preparations.

"From my husband, I learned that all politics is personal," first lady Dr. Jill Biden told reporters at a preview of the state dinner, traditionally one of the most glamorous events hosted at a White House. "It's about finding the common threads of humanity that connect us -- that transcend distance and difference -- and building on those shared values."

CNN's Arlette Saenz contributed to this report.

