Kids with allergies at risk of developing more of them, study confirms

A new study takes one of the largest looks yet at trends in childhood allergies across the United States.

 Kontrec/E+/Getty Images/FILE

(CNN) — From eczema to hay fever, kids with allergic conditions might be on track to develop others down the road, a new study finds.

The study, published in the journal Pediatrics, looked at the electronic medical records of nearly 220,000 children in the US who were screened between 1999 and 2020. The results provide evidence for a recognized trend called the allergic march, a natural progression of allergy-related diseases from infancy through childhood, at the largest scale yet.

