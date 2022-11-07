 Skip to main content
Kids' average daily screen use increased by more than an hour and twenty minutes during the pandemic, analysis finds

Average daily screen use by children during the Covid-19 pandemic increased by more than an hour and twenty minutes, according to an analysis published in JAMA Pediatrics on November 7.

 zzdim/Adobe Stock

Researchers looked at screen time and the types of devices used between January 1, 2020, and March 5, 2022, by extracting data from 46 studies on nearly 30,000 kids in multiple countries.

