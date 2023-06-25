Kansas City shooting leaves three people dead and five injured

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long-period south-southeast swell (170 degrees) will peak
today, then briefly diminish. A second pulse arriving Monday
could keep surf elevated through early next week.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 10 ft.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters except Alenuihaha Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...LARGE SOUTH-SOUTHEAST SWELL WILL IMPACT SOUTH FACING HARBORS...
A large, long-period south-southeast swell will bring the
potential for waves breaking in and near south-facing harbor
entrances. The swell may also cause surges within the harbors and
at boat launches. Some harbors affected will include Nawiliwili
on Kauai, Waianae and Honolulu on Oahu, and Kaumalapau on Lanai.
Mariners should use increased caution when entering or leaving
port, when mooring, and when launching and retrieving vessels.
At least eight people were shot, three fatally, on June 25 in Kansas City, Missouri.
(CNN) — At least three people were killed – two men and one woman – and five others were injured after a Sunday morning shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.
Around 4:30 a.m. local time, police responded to the scene on 57th St. and Prospect Ave., where preliminary information indicated there was a large gathering of people in a parking lot.
Officers found three people dead, and they later determined five other people had arrived at various hospitals by ambulance or private vehicle with “non-life threatening injuries,” police said in a news release.
No suspects have been apprehended, but police said they are “confident that there are many witnesses to this incident that would have valuable information.”
“If anyone was in or around the area at this time and saw or heard anything they are asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS,” the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said in a statement.
Police are offering a reward of “up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.”
Police said they are working with Partners for Peace “to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to affected residents.”