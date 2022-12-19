Justice Department warns of dramatic increase in 'sextortion' schemes targeting boys

...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR MAUI KAHOOLAWE AND THE BIG ISLAND
THROUGH 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR HALEAKALA SUMMIT THROUGH 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND LANAI THROUGH 6 AM
HST TUESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai and Oahu.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult
to drive, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 16 to 21 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay and Pailolo Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
At least 3,000 minors, mostly boys, have been targeted by financial "sextortion" schemes this year, a dramatic increase from previous years, the Justice Department announced in a public safety alert on December 19.
Using social media platforms, predators will, in some cases, start communicating with the targeted minor before moving the conversation to a different platform that primarily uses direct messaging, according to the department. Victims are tricked into providing explicit material, and then the perpetrators will demand money -- sometimes thousands of dollars -- threatening to release the images to family members and friends of the victim, the department says.
"The FBI has seen a horrific increase in reports of financial sextortion schemes targeting minor boys — and the fact is that the many victims who are afraid to come forward are not even included in those numbers," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement.
At least a dozen victims have died by suicide as a result of these crimes, according to the department.
The schemes, which have primarily targeted boys ages 14 to 17 -- though some as young as 10 -- largely originated from West African countries, including Nigeria and the Ivory Coast, according to the department. It's unclear if these cells of perpetrators are connected.
Wray said that the FBI needs "parents and caregivers to work with us to prevent this crime before it happens and help children come forward if it does."
"Victims may feel like there is no way out -- it is up to all of us to reassure them that they are not in trouble, there is hope, and they are not alone," the director said.