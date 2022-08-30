 Skip to main content
Justice Department says classified documents at Mar-a-Lago were likely 'concealed and removed' to block investigation

Justice Department says classified documents at Mar-a-Lago were likely 'concealed and removed' to block investigation

The Justice Department says US government documents were "likely concealed and removed" from a storage room at Mar-a-Lago as part of an effort to "obstruct" the FBI's investigation into Donald Trump's potential mishandling of classified materials.

US government documents were "likely concealed and removed" from a storage room at Mar-a-Lago as part of an effort to "obstruct" the FBI's investigation into former President Donald Trump's potential mishandling of classified materials, the Justice Department said in a blockbuster court filing Tuesday night.

More than 320 classified documents have now been recovered from Mar-a-Lago, the Justice Department said, including more than 100 in the FBI search earlier this month.

