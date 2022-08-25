 Skip to main content
Justice Department ordered to release redacted Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit

The Justice Department has submitted under seal its proposal for redacting the Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit, the department said on August 25.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The Justice Department must release a redacted version of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit by noon on Friday, a federal judge ruled.

The affidavit lays out why investigators believe there was probable cause that crimes had been committed. The warrant authorized the FBI to search former President Donald Trump's home and private club earlier this month.

