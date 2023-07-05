 Skip to main content
Justice Department appeals order blocking Biden officials from communicating with social media companies

Justice Department appeals order blocking Biden officials from communicating with social media companies

The Justice Department is appealing a judge's order prohibiting various Biden administration agencies and officials from communicating with social media companies about certain content.

(CNN) — The Justice Department is appealing a judge’s order prohibiting various Biden administration agencies and officials from communicating with social media companies about certain content.

The department on Wednesday notified a court that it plans to appeal the preliminary injunction – issued Tuesday by Trump-appointed US District Judge Terry Doughty – to the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which is arguably the nation’s most conservative appeals court.

CNN’s Vanessa Yurkevich contributed to this report.

An error occurred