Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Justice Amy Coney Barrett denies attempt to block Biden student loan forgiveness plan from taking effect

  • Updated
  • 0
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected a challenge to the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program on October 20.

 Erin Schaff/Pool/Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected a challenge to the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program on Thursday, declining to take up an appeal brought by a Wisconsin taxpayers group.

The order is a win for President Joe Biden for now, though there are other challenges in the pipeline making their way up to the high court.

An error occurred