Jury finds Alex Jones caused $4 million in damages to two Sandy Hook parents

Jury finds Alex Jones caused $4 million in damages to two Sandy Hook parents

Right-wing talk show host Alex Jones will have to pay the parents of a Sandy Hook shooting victim a little more than $4 million in compensatory damages, a jury decided on August 4. Jones is seen here at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas on July 28.

 Briana Sanchez/Pool/Reuters

Right-wing talk show host Alex Jones will have to pay the parents of a Sandy Hook shooting victim a little more than $4 million in compensatory damages, a jury decided Thursday, capping a stunning and dramatic case that showcased for the public the real-world harm inflicted by viral conspiracy theories.

The award from the jury was far less than what the plaintiffs, Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslin, had asked for. At the start of the trial, attorneys for Lewis and Heslin asked the jury to award their clients $150 million in compensatory damages.

