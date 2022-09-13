 Skip to main content
Judge unseals less redacted version of affidavit used for Mar-a-Lago search warrant

Judge unseals less redacted version of affidavit used for Mar-a-Lago search warrant

A truck displaying pro-Trump flags is dirven past Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, the home of former President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, Aug. 9. A newly unsealed version of the affidavit that federal investigators used to secure a search warrant for Mar-a-Lago revealed some previously unknown details about the classified materials that former President Donald Trump gave to the Justice Department under subpoena in June.

 Saul Martinez/The New York Times/Redux

A newly unsealed version of the affidavit that federal investigators used to secure a search warrant for Mar-a-Lago revealed some previously unknown details about the classified materials that former President Donald Trump gave to the Justice Department under subpoena in June.

The less-redacted version of the previously released affidavit was unsealed Tuesday by a federal judge in Florida.

CNN's Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

An error occurred