Judge sets May 2024 trial date for Donald Trump in documents case

Former President Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Trump National Golf Club on June 13, in Bedminster, New Jersey.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(CNN) — A federal judge ordered Friday that the trial in the classified documents case that special counsel Jack Smith brought against former President Donald Trump begin in May 2024.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon said that the trial could begin as early as May 20. A pretrial hearing in the case will be held on May 14.

CNN’s Alayna Treene and Jeff Zeleny contributed to this report.

