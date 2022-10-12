 Skip to main content
Judge hears case on whether Biden's student loan forgiveness can move forward

Judge hears case on whether Biden's student loan forgiveness can move forward

A US district Judge could rule Wednesday whether President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness can move forward.

 Adobe Stock

A US district judge could decide soon whether to temporarily block President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program from taking effect after hearing a motion for a preliminary injunction on Wednesday.

Six Republican-led states filed a lawsuit last month challenging the legality of the policy and are asking the court to grant a preliminary injunction, which could put student loan cancellation on hold until the judge issues a final ruling on the case.

