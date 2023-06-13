 Skip to main content
Judge allows E. Jean Carroll to amend her defamation lawsuit to seek more damages against Trump

Judge allows E. Jean Carroll to amend her defamation lawsuit to seek more damages against Trump

E. Jean Carroll arrives for her civil trial against former President Donald Trump at Manhattan Federal Court on May 8, in New York City. A federal judge will allow Carroll to amend her original defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump to include comments he made at a CNN town hall.

 Stephanie Keith/Getty Images/FILE

(CNN) — A federal judge will allow E. Jean Carroll to amend her original defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump to include comments he made at a CNN town hall.

Carroll, a former magazine columnist, asked the judge for permission to amend the initial November 2019 lawsuit so she could try to seek additional punitive damages after Trump repeated statements a federal jury found to be defamatory.

