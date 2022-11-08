 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John Fetterman will defeat Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race, CNN projects

  • 0
John Fetterman will defeat Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race, CNN projects

Democrat John Fetterman, here at a campaign rally on November 5, in Philadelphia, will win the Pennsylvania Senate race, CNN projects.

 Matt Rourke/AP

Democrat John Fetterman will win the Pennsylvania Senate race, CNN projects, defeating Republican Mehmet Oz, flipping the seat and delivering Democrats a leg up in their efforts to keep their majority.

Fetterman, the state's lieutenant governor since 2019, and Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, ran one of the most contentious and expensive Senate contests in the country -- all of it while Fetterman continued his recovery from a pre-primary stroke that often limited his ability to speak on the trail.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred