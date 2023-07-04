 Skip to main content
Joey Chestnut eats 62 hot dogs for 16th Nathan’s hot dog eating contest title, while Miki Sudo named women’s champion

People compete in the 2023 Nathan's hot dog eating contest at Coney Island in New York City on July 4.

 Amr Alfiky/Reuters

(CNN) — [Breaking news update, 2:35 p.m. ET]

Joey Chestnut ate 62 hot dogs in 10 minutes to win the Nathan’s hot dog eating contest for a record 16th time, and Miki Sudo downed 39.5 dogs to win the women’s competition for the 9th straight time.

