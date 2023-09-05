 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

  • Updated
  • 0
Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas filed a petition for divorce from Sophie Turner on September 5. Jonas and Turner are pictured here in Beverly Hills at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in March.

 Amy Sussman/Getty Images

(CNN) — Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are going their separate ways.

The singer filed a petition for divorce in Florida on Tuesday in Miami Dade County, according to public records obtained by CNN. The petition states the marriage is “irretrievably broken” as grounds for dissolution.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred