Jill Biden to travel to Paris to commemorate US rejoining UNESCO after Trump exit

US First Lady Jill Biden, seen here in Washington, DC, on July 4, will travel to Paris next week to celebrate the US rejoining UNESCO.

 Ting Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) — First lady Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Paris next week to celebrate the US rejoining UNESCO, according to senior administration officials, in a visit that will highlight the national security imperative of American involvement in such coalitions and emphasize the role of US leadership in the world.

President Joe Biden is deploying the first lady, a top surrogate, to commemorate the occasion that reverses a Trump-era decision as he seeks to reassure allies that “America’s back” and signal the White House’s reaffirmed commitment to the organization.

