‘Jeopardy!’ star Ben Chan’s winning streak ends with a misspelling

Ben Chan's nine-win streak on "Jeopardy!" came to a contested end on Tuesday when he misspelled the name "Benedick," a Shakespeare character, during Final Jeopardy!

 From Jeopardy!

(CNN) — Ben Chan’s nine-game streak as “Jeopardy!” champion ended this week with a misspelling during the Final Jeopardy! round, a decision that riled up the contestant’s fans.

Chan, an assistant professor of philosophy at St. Norbert College in Wisconsin, was off by one letter in his spelling of “Benedick,” Beatrice’s lover in Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing.” He swapped out the “K” for a “T,” a mistake he later chalked up to a miswritten flash card.

