 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Japan warns it will destroy any North Korean missile that enters its territory after Pyongyang signals satellite launch imminent

  • 0
Japan warns it will destroy any North Korean missile that enters its territory after Pyongyang signals satellite launch imminent

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects preparations for North Korea's first military spy satellite on Tuesday, state news agency KCNA reported on Wednesday local time.

 KCNA

Tokyo (CNN) — Japan’s Defense Ministry warned on Monday it would destroy any North Korean missile that enters its territory after Pyongyang notified the country of plans to launch a “satellite” between May 31 and June 11.

“We will take destructive measures against ballistic and other missiles that are confirmed to land in our territory,” Japan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

CNN’s Brad Lendon contributed to this report.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred