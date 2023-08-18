 Skip to main content
Japan vows to strengthen ‘strategic collaboration’ with US and South Korea at historic meeting

(CNN) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed to strengthen “trilateral strategic collaboration” with the United States and South Korea during the first-ever stand-alone summit between the three nations’ leaders on Friday at Camp David.

During the historic meeting, Kishida emphasized the need to strengthen the partnership between the three nations, with heavy emphasis on the growing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea.

