January 6 committee to discuss potential criminal referrals at Friday meeting

The US House Select Committee convenes a hearing to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on October 13. The committee is set to discuss potential criminal referrals during a meeting on December 2.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

As the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack stares down a fast-approaching deadline to complete its work, members are scheduled to have a key meeting on Friday to discuss its final report as well as the possibility of making criminal referrals, multiple sources tell CNN.

A subcommittee of members is also expected to provide options to the full committee about a number of pressing issues including how to present evidence of possible obstruction, possible perjury and possible witness tampering as well as potential criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, according to multiple sources familiar with the committee's work.

