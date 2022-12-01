 Skip to main content
January 6 committee member says entirety of panel's work will be released in coming weeks

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, here on Capitol Hill on October 13, said on Thursday that the panel's work will be released in its entirety later this month.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

A Democratic member of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot told CNN on Thursday that the panel's work will be released in its entirety later this month so Republicans cannot cherry-pick evidence when they take over the majority.

"(Republicans have) been pretty clear they'd like to undermine the work we've done but we're going to prevent that. We are going to release all the information we've collected so it cannot be selectively edited and spun," California Rep. Zoe Lofgren told CNN's Kaitlan Collins on "CNN This Morning."

