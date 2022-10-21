 Skip to main content
January 6 committee announces it has sent a subpoena to former President Donald Trump

The House January 6 select committee announced on Friday that it has officially sent a subpoena to former President Donald Trump - seen here at a Save America rally earlier this month in Warren, Michigan.

 Emily Elconin/Getty Images

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol announced on Friday that the panel has officially sent a subpoena to former President Donald Trump as it paints him as the central figure in the multi-step plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The committee issued the subpoena to try to compel Trump to sit for a deposition under oath and to provide documents. The panel is ordering Trump turn over documents by November 4 and "one or more days of deposition testimony beginning on or about November 14." Unlike with previous subpoena announcements, the committee released the entire subpoena it sent to Trump along with the documents it is requesting.

CNN's Gabby Orr contributed to this report.

