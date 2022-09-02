 Skip to main content
Jane Fonda announces she's been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Jane Fonda announces she's been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Jane Fonda, seen here in August 2018, announced she's been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

 Caroline McCredie/Getty Images

Jane Fonda has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and has begun chemotherapy treatment, the legendary actress and activist said in post shared on her verified social media account.

"This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky," she wrote.

