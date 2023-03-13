 Skip to main content
Jamie Lee Curtis wins her first Oscar, references movie star parents who never scooped top prize

  • 0

Jamie Lee Curtis has won her first Oscar, going a step further than her movie star parents who were both nominated for an Academy Award.

The Hollywood actress, who is the famous offspring of "Psycho" star Janet Leigh and "Some Like It Hot" actor Tony Curtis, took home the best actress in a supporting role award at Sunday night's Oscars for her acclaimed performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

