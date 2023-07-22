 Skip to main content
Jamie Foxx thanks family and fans in first video since hospitalization: ‘I went to hell and back’

Jamie Foxx thanks family and fans in first video since hospitalization: ‘I went to hell and back’

Jamie Foxx is speaking out for the first time since he was hospitalized in April for an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx is pictured here in London, England, on February 15, at the "Creed III" European Premiere.

 Joe Maher/Getty Images

(CNN) — Jamie Foxx is speaking out for the first time since he was hospitalized in April for an undisclosed medical condition.

The award-winning actor and musician, 55, posted an Instagram video update for fans overnight on Friday.

