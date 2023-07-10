 Skip to main content
Jamie Foxx is ‘celebrating summer’ as he is spotted publicly for the first time since his hospitalization

Jamie Foxx is ‘celebrating summer’ as he is spotted publicly for the first time since his hospitalization

Jamie Foxx is seen here in March.

 Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images/File

(CNN) — There finally appears to be proof that Jamie Foxx is on the mend.

In video published by TMZ, Foxx purportedly is seen boating on the Chicago River Sunday afternoon, looking healthy as he smiles and waves to a group of boaters who cheer his appearance.

