...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

James Cameron shares thoughts on the submersible tragedy, sees similarities with Titanic wreck

James Cameron, who directed the hit 1997 film “Titanic,” offered some thoughts on June 22 on the Titanic-bound submersible tragedy. Cameron is seen here in Los Angeles on January 12.

 Mario Anzuoni/Reuters/FILE

(CNN) — James Cameron, who directed the hit 1997 film “Titanic” and has himself made 33 dives to the wreckage, offered his thoughts Thursday after it was announced that a missing Titanic-bound submersible suffered a “catastrophic implosion,” killing all five people on board.

“I think there’s a great, almost surreal irony here, which is Titanic sank because the captain took it full steam into an ice field at night, on a moonless night with very poor visibility after he had been repeatedly warned,” Cameron told CNN’s Andersoon Cooper while appearing on AC360 Thursday.

An error occurred