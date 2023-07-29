Jamaica makes history by beating Panama for first Women’s World Cup win

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING HIGH TIDE THIS WEEK...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM HST THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure for
all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours around the daily peak tides through
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and be aware of overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
(CNN) —Jamaica earned a historic first-ever Women’s World Cup win on Saturday, defeating Panama 1-0 following a goal from captain Allyson Swaby.
It has been a groundbreaking tournament for the Reggae Girlz with a draw against France in their opening match yielding a first point at a Women’s World Cup and, suddenly, they can seriously contemplate reaching the knockout stages for the first time too, with this victory lifting them level on points with group leader France.
It was a scoreless opening half, one where the history at stake for both teams – Panama was seeking a first World Cup win too – was palpable as Jamaica fired shot after shot over the crossbar and Panama seemed content to play out from the back.
Eventually, however, Jamaica’s dominance told and Swaby latched onto a corner in the 56th minute, her header finding the back of the net and proving the difference between the two teams.
Jamaica will next face Brazil in its last group stage match, with star striker and talisman Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw returning to the team after serving a one-match suspension for receiving a red card in that draw against France.
The Reggae Girlz got the better of the opening exchanges in Perth, navigating their way through a crowded midfield but could not find the back of the net despite a series of corners and attempts on goal that flew high and wide.
Drew Spence’s effort after a dazzling run in the 33rd minute found only the side netting as she sought to curl the ball around the Panamanian defense, two minutes before Vyan Sampson’s powerful shot from outside the box had to be punched away by Panama’s goalkeeper Yenith Bailey.
Meanwhile, Panama fought to keep a foothold in the game, occasionally challenging Jamaica’s backline as its own defense scrambled well to keep the Reggae Girlz at bay.
But it seemed a matter of time until Jamaica found the back of the net, and Swaby eventually put her team ahead, sparking jubilant celebrations on the field.
As the clock ticked into injury time, the Reggae Girlz were awarded a penalty for handball that could have sealed their victory but the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) overruled the decision, prompting a late surge from Panama and a tense ending to the game, though Jamaica clung on for a famous victory.