Jackson, Mississippi, mayor says he hopes water service can be restored this week, as residents endure lines for bottles

As Mississippi's capital faces a third day without reliable water service Wednesday -- pushing some residents to stand in long lines for bottled water and keeping schools and businesses closed -- the mayor says he hopes water service can be restored this week.

The problem came to a head Monday, when river flooding nudged an already-hobbling main treatment plant to failure, meaning Jackson couldn't necessarily produce enough water to flush toilets or even fight fires, officials say. The water system has been troubled for years and the city already was under a boil-water notice since late July.

CNN's Sara Smart, Nicquel Terry Ellis, Melissa Alonso, Amanda Musa, Pamela Brown, Caroll Alvarado, Amy Simonson and Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

