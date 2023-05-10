 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'It will get worse.' Asylum officers, Secret Service agents and troops have surged toward border with Title 42's expiration hours away

  • Updated
  • 0

Along border fences from California to Texas, crowds of undocumented migrants shelter in tents or queue in lines to be processed.

Many made long journeys on foot or boarded freight trains in hopes of reaching the other side of the border and applying for asylum.

CNN's Rosa Flores reported from El Paso, Texas, while Nouran Salahieh and Ray Sanchez wrote and reported in Los Angeles and New York. CNN's Nick Valencia, Priscilla Alvarez, Catherine E. Shoichet, Andy Rose, Rob Frehse and Joe Sutton contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred