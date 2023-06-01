 Skip to main content
It’s the first day of hurricane season and we have a tropical depression in the Gulf

(CNN) — Today is the first official day of the Atlantic hurricane season and it’s already off to an active start.

Tropical Depression Two has formed in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center. Although the storm is expected to “remain offshore and will be weak and short-lived,” it will enhance rainfall over Florida, which could lead to flooding, the NHC said.

