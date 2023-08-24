 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

It’s not pumpkin you’re tasting in your pumpkin spice latte

  • Updated
  • 0
It’s not pumpkin you’re tasting in your pumpkin spice latte

The Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte is back, and you can enjoy it while also trying out actual pumpkin-based dishes.

 Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto/Getty Images

(CNN) — The calendar says August, which means it’s officially time for everything pumpkin spice once again. Too soon? Starbucks doesn’t think so — it’s putting its PSL back on the menu starting August 24.

So if you catch a whiff of sugary spices in the air, it’s not your imagination, It’s just the smell of manufactured autumnal nostalgia. And since “pumpkin spice latte” isn’t a flavor found in nature anyway, maybe this is a sign to step away from the processed drinks and turn over a new leaf. (Because you know that pumpkin is a squash and doesn’t really taste like cinnamon and syrup on its own, right?)

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred