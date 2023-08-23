 Skip to main content
It may be time to break out the masks against Covid, some experts say

If you’re at high risk of serious illness or death from Covid-19, you should consider putting a mask on in public places.

 SDI Productions/E+/Getty Images

(CNN) — If you’re at high risk of serious illness or death from Covid-19, it’s time to dust off those N95 masks and place them snugly over your nose and mouth to protect yourself from a recent uptick of the virus, according to a growing number of experts.

That advice should go all the way up to 80-year-old President Joe Biden, said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist.

